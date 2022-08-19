Some relief ahead, but hot weather returns next week

A few light morning showers will give way to some afternoon sunshine and cooler temperatures as nice onshore flow brings in cooler air just in time for the weekend.

Highs today will be in the low 80s with partly cloudy skies, however it will still be humid.

East of the Cascades will remain hot, with temps soaring to well over 100 degrees in Central Washington this afternoon.

Saturday will bring mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s. Sunday we will see more sunshine and warmer temps.

Looking ahead, another ridge of high pressure will settle in over the Pacific Northwest by mid next week. This could bring yet another round of 90 degree temps in the interior by middle to late next week.