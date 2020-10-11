Soggy & windy Seahawks Sunday

Happy Seahawks Sunday! The game will be a wet and breezy one! Expect widespread rain across Western Washington today with moderate downpours at times during the mid-afternoon hours. A convergence zone may set up tonight. This round of rain will be calmer than yesterday, as we're not expecting thunderstorms. Nevertheless, winds will remain elevated this afternoon and tonight with SW gusts of 25-30mph. Highs will be cool near 57 degrees.

Monday starts off mostly dry but another system arrives Monday night bringing rain and wind. Tuesday looks stormy, with thunderstorms, especially on the coast, and windy conditions! We'll dry out Wednesday and ridging on Thursday will bring us sunshine! As we end the work week and head into the first half of the weekend, we'll be tracking more clouds and a chance for rain. Overall, temperatures will be near the norm with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s, and lows in the 40s.

Go Hawks!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim