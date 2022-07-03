Seattle weather: Soggy Sunday but drier for Fourth of July fireworks

We're tracking slightly soggy weather this afternoon and tonight, but fewer showers are on tap for the Fourth. Today will be chilly with highs only reaching the low 60s at best.

Monday, temps will warm by several degrees. Only spotty showers are possible Monday; otherwise, we're forecasting mostly cloudy skies and a few sunbreaks.

Here's how the showers could pan out today:

There's a slight chance for lightning and small hail where showers develop today. Everyone in light green on this map has a small chance for weak thunderstorms.

Here's a look at high temps for Independence Day below. There's a tiny possibility for thunder over the Cascades tomorrow as well.

Grab a sweatshirt tomorrow night if you're watching the fireworks! Right now, I'm expecting at least partly cloudy skies between 9-11 p.m. Monday (when most of the local firework shows are happening). The forecast could certainly be better, but it also could be worse. At least Monday night is looking drier vs wetter.

Of course, the 70s return on Tuesday – right after the holiday weekend! The 70s stick with us through next weekend. While there could be an isolated shower on Wednesday, we're expecting mild, quiet and summery weather in the days ahead. Enjoy!

Hope you have a fun and safe Fourth of July!

