Soggy start to spring

Happy Equinox! The whole world sees about 12 hours of light and 12 hours of darkness on Saturday. Here in the Pacific NW, we've got a soggy start to the new season of spring. We'll see on/off passing showers for the morning around the coast and Puget Sound. It'll be steadier light rain in the Cascade foothills that will become snow above 2,000 feet in elevation. We'll even see several inches of fresh powder in the mountains too.

We'll end up with some convergence zone winds develop after the front passes that will give us some steady light rain for areas in Snohomish in the early afternoon that looks to shift down into King County in the later afternoon.

Saturday night and the first part of Sunday are trending dry. But, we'll see another weather system move in on Sunday for some chilly temps in the upper 40s, snow levels falling to 1,500', and a rainy afternoon.

While we get some mid-week rain. Next week does have some bright spots like Monday afternoon and the end of the week, when both Thu/Fri look quite pleasant. Enjoy those dry breaks when we get them! -Tim Joyce