Soggy last weekend of January

We're starting out with rain in places this morning, but the rain tapers off and this afternoon will just be mainly cloudy with temps topping out in the mid 40s. This is still below normal. We should be topping out closer to 50. Morning temps are warm enough that there is no lowland snow. But we'll be getting snow showers in the mountains today above 2,500 feet and traction tires are advised at Stevens Pass and required at White Pass this morning. No restrictions at Snoqualmie, but that can always change this time of year.

Our Friday looks pleasant-for-January. It'll be dry, mostly cloudy with some afternoon sun breaks and highs in the mid 40s.

The last weekend of January will be soggy with rain at times Saturday, Sunday and into Monday, February 1st. Highs will be a little warmer, upper 40s.

Tuesday is Groundhog Day and it looks mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Doubtful the Groundhog (or our local Mountain Beaver) will see its shadow Tuesday morning, which would mean an early SPRING! Stay tuned!

After our morning showers get out of here, it'll be mostly cloudy. So, it's a Waggin' Tail Day for the Pet Walk Forecast. Here are a couple of adorable dog photos from viewers!

Meteorologist M.J. McDermott