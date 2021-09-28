Soggy end to September

Today will be a lot like yesterday with showers and sun breaks and a slight chance of a thunderstorm. It will also be cooler than normal with highs trying to hit 60. Normal for today is 68.

Tomorrow starts out mainly dry, but steady rain increases in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60.

Thursday looks like a super soaker as a stronger system moves through. By the evening the rain tapers off. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Friday is the first day of October and we'll start off October dry, with the sun returning. Highs on Friday will be in the low 60s again.

Our first weekend of October looks lovely - mostly sunny with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s. Some of us could hit 70. Great weekend to visit a pumpkin farm!

Monday looks nice too.

With showers at times today, it's another Wet Paws Day for the Pet Walk Forecast.

-Meteorologist M.J. McDermott

