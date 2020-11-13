Soggy, blustery weekend ahead with treacherous mountain snow

The heaviest rain this week has just now passed by most of the I-5 corridor, but issues from the heavy rain this morning can be seen in traffic delays that still continue in the lowlands. In the mountains, it is snowing hard and continuously at all our mountain passes. That's where there's a Winter Storm Warning above 3,000 feet. We'll be tabulating the mountain snow this weekend and week ahead in feet and not in inches.

Today the passes will get another foot of snow. Even when it is dry in the lowlands this weekend, it will stay snowy at the passes. When the winds blow, you'll see white-out conditions at times too. If you don't have to travel over the passes, don't. If you must go, go later in the day on Friday. And earlier on Saturday, before heavier snow moves in at night. Be prepared to spend several hours in your car if the pass happens to close on you.

We'll dry out a bit in the lowlands today. Highs will get up to about 50 for most of us. Heavy on/off showers with the chance of sunbreaks and isolated t-storms too. We stay pretty breezy all weekend with seasonal temps.

The jet stream will deliver some steady Saturday afternoon/evening and again later in the day on Sunday. The "dry-ish" breaks in the rain will be Friday afternoon, Saturday morning, and Sunday morning. Those would be the ideal times to go for a walk or run, get some errands done, or hit the dog park, though I'd recommend a couple towels to cover what would become a muddy backseat.

Next week, the active weather pattern looks to continue. That will mean the storm track takes aim at the NW at times, when it's screaming right overhead we'll see rain at times and lots of mountain snow. When it eases up or points more towards Oregon or British Coumbia, we get a bit of a break for about 10-15 hours. A very typical LaNina weather pattern for November in the PNW. -Tim Joyce