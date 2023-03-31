Seattle weather: Friday sogfest with heavy mountain snow

Scattered rain this morning will give way to drenching downpours this afternoon and tonight. The mountains are bracing for heavy snow today through the weekend.

You can plan on overcast skies, breezy weather (gusts 30-40 mph for the North Sound, San Juans and the coast) and chilly highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Check out Futurecast: rain becomes more widespread tonight as an incoming front blasts through our backyard. Driving home from work could be tricky.

The roof of T-Mobile Park will likely be closed tonight for the Mariners game (Go Ms!). Dress in warm and waterproof layers if you're heading to the game. Remember: winds will make temperatures feel even cooler.

This weekend could be a little wacky as we alternate between sunbreaks and showers. In some cases, there could be lightning, small hail and graupel mixing with the rain! Snow over the passes could create issues for travelers. Make sure to check WSDOT conditions and restrictions before you hit the road.



Early Sunday and Monday mornings, there's a small chance for a rain/snow mix over the Cascade foothills if not the lowlands. Accumulations in the lower elevations are super unlikely. Even if light snow stuck to the ground, it would melt quickly. Stay tuned for the latest forecast!



Isolated showers could linger into Tuesday before wrapping altogether by Wednesday. Wednesday and Thursday will be marvelous for getting outdoors as highs climb back into the mid to upper 50s.

Hope you have a wonderful weekend!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)





