SOG-tober is here! Afternoon thunderstorms possible

SOG-tober is here! Expect scattered rain today with a chance for isolated thunderstorms this afternoon and tonight. Storms can produce brief heavy downpours and lightning, so remember, when thunder roars, go indoors. Expect breezy southwest winds of 10-20mph, and gusts as high as 25-30mph. Highs will remain steady in the upper 50s.

Snow levels drop to 5,000 feet by late afternoon and tonight, and there will be some accumulation on mountain peaks at Stevens Pass, Mt. Baker, and White Pass.

Sunday morning will start off with rain mainly south of Seattle. Another system will bring widespread rain and gusty conditions through the afternoon. The Seahawks game looks to be soggy. It will be blustery too, with gusts as high as 30-40mph.

Lingering showers are possible Monday before another system arrives bringing rain and breezy conditions on Tuesday. Ridge will build in briefly by midweek, for drier conditions and sunshine as we round out the work week.

Have a great day!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim