Seattle weather: Soaking Sunday with significant mountain snow

Buckle up for a sloppy Sunday afternoon and evening! While the lowlands get doused with rain, the mountains will be slammed with snow tonight through Monday.

Highs today will lift to either side of 50 degrees; however, the clouds and rain will make temperatures feel even cooler. As rain fills in the I-5 corridor later today, driving around Western Washington could be tricky with lowered visibility and slick roads.

Over the Cascades, several alerts are in effect from 5 tonight to 11 p.m. Monday. A Winter Storm Warning remains in place for the North Cascades where one to three feet of snow could pile up.

Over the passes, snow tonight through Monday could amount to more than ten inches! Winter Weather Advisories are posted in the purple colors below. Keep in mind: snow totals are fluid and depend on how quickly the cold front arrives and where the heaviest bands develop.

Monday will be chilly with scattered showers in the lowlands. Meanwhile, snow will be ongoing for the mountains.

Our unsettled weather today and Monday weather is due to a big area of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere.

This low pressure weakens on Tuesday. This means that while we have the chance for spotty showers, most backyards could wind up dry Tuesday with partly sunny skies.

High pressure becomes more pronounced Wednesday and Thursday, blocking out any incoming storm systems. This two-day stretch will be dry and quiet with plenty of sunshine.

Saint Patrick's Day will likely be dry and mostly cloudy. As temperatures warm to the mid to upper 50s Saturday, a couple showers could return.

Hope you have a cozy afternoon! We're so thankful for your viewership. Thanks for choosing FOX 13.

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

