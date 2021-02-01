Soaking rains kick off February

We finished off January with enough rain on Sunday to boost us into 10th place in the rankings of "wettest January". 8.75" of rain for the whole month is well above the typical 5.57" of the first month of the year. On average, February is our 4th wettest month of the year around Western Washington. (Nov, Jan, Dec, Feb are how they rank if you were curious).

Today, though, will be really wet. We've seen soaking rains all night and all morning long. The rain train keeps on going with a front that's stalled over Washington and Oregon. It goes out about 900 miles off to our south and west.

So for most of us, we'll see steady light rain into the afternoon and evening before the front finally shifts off to the east. The good news is that temps will be on the mild side. Two days in a row in the low 50s is something we haven't seen too frequently in the last two weeks.

We are getting snow in the mountains, with a Winter Storm Warning for the Cascades in Whatcom & Skagit Counties. It's a Winter Weather Advisory for the eastern slopes of the Cascades. All of the passes and many of the lower runs of the resorts will get rain and not snow.

Tomorrow is Groundhog Day. And according to lore, if the groundhog sees their shadow-- it's 6 more weeks of winter. If the groundhog sees no shadow, it's a sign of early spring. Groundhog Day comes from a druid tradition called "Imbolc" and marks the halfway point of winter. It's called a 'cross-quarter' day, because we're about halfway between Winter Solstice and the Spring Equinox on March 20th.

No shadows are likely tomorrow morning at sunrise around 7:30 with our active weather tapering off-- but continuing as on/off rain showers into Tuesday. Wednesday some lingering showers look possible in the morning. We dry out Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. And Friday afternoon into the wee hours of Sunday also looking like a nice dry break. -Tim Joyce