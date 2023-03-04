Snowy Saturday for some, drier Sunday afternoon

Many communities in Western Washington woke up to a blanket of fresh snow. As temperatures warm this afternoon, snow will change to rain. Otherwise, you can plan on drier weather by Sunday afternoon.



We got reports of snow over the Olympic Peninsula, near Aberdeen, Shelton, the Hood Canal and parts of the Kitsap Peninsula (especially the west side of the peninsula). Elsewhere, temps were too warm in Puget Sound to see accumulating snow.

Here's a look at conditions around 11 this morning:

Check out some of the photos we received today! Please share your photos and videos, too. You can do so here:

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the Olympics until four this afternoon; an additional six inches of snow are possible there. Over the Southern Cascades, a Winter Weather Advisory runs until four p.m. for snow for additional snow of two inches.

Over Stevens and White Passes today, there could be two to four inches of snow. Between one and three inches of snow could pile up over Snoqualmie Pass.

It'll be a rainy and cloudy day today with highs staying below average in the low to mid 40s. Bundle up and grab a warm and waterproof jacket!

Some of the downpours this afternoon could be locally heavy, making driving unpleasant and messy. We can't rule out some snowflakes or small hail mixing with rain in the lowlands, but this would be the exception rather than the rule.

As temperatures plunge to the low 30s overnight, any lingering showers could fall in the form of a rain/snow mix. It's unlikely that any snow will accumulate in the lowlands, but if it did, it would be fairly minor and melting quickly Sunday morning. Early tomorrow however, patchy ice could create slippery roads.



Sunday afternoon looks absolutely lovely. Even though it'll be cold, sunshine for the second part of the day should be beautiful.



Heading into the workweek, Monday could wind up dry for most. Morning sunshine could lead to increasing clouds in the afternoon.



Partly sunny skies are in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday. Between Tuesday and Thursday, there could be a rain/snow mix at times - mostly during the overnights and mornings.



Next Friday could be active with lowland rain and heavy mountain snow. Stay tuned for any updates!

Hope you have a wonderfully cozy day. Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13 - we're so grateful for your viewership.



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

