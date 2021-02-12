Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Southwest Interior, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
4
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 6:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 12:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 1:00 PM PST, East Slopes Northern Cascades, Wenatchee Area
Snow, wind & bitter cold temperatures hit Puget Sound region

By and Q13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 38 mins ago
Weather
Seattle - Another "Weather Alert Day" is in place for Saturday as snow continues to fall across Western Washington with freezing rain and sleet at the coast.

Heavy snow and wind were causing power outages. As of 6:30 a.m. Sunday, there were more than 20,000 people without power, according to Puget Sound Energy, Snohomimsh County PUD and Grays Harbor PUD.

Winter Storm Warning in effect Saturday

Q13 Chief Meteorologist is tracking snow and cold temperatures this weekend in Western Washington.

Our winter wonderland will last through the weekend with the bulk of our snow showers fading away Saturday afternoon, but don't be surprised if we see spotty showers through the evening.

The "Winter Storm Warning" stays with us through tomorrow midday along with a "Winter Weather Advisory" for the North Sound and through the Cascades.

Snow continues this weekend

Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim has your snowy weekend forecast.

Traveling through the mountains will be very tricky at times, especially with temperatures overnight in the single digits.  Make sure to check in with our Q13 Weather App for the latest details.

Alright, now to our snow totals!  The South Sound definitely seeing impressive totals with snow coming down since yesterday.  Also, Kitsap County in the Hood Canal area totals will climb with less amounts to the North Sound for Skagit and Whatcom Counties.   Here's a look at what our Q13 Weather Team is predicting.

Our winds have settled down some, but we'll stay pretty breezy for Saturday and this will keep our "Feels Like" temperatures very cold. 

Snow impacting travel across Washington state

Snow continues to fall across Western Washington causing difficult travel across the region.

We expect highs to climb into the mid 30s Saturday, increasing to the upper 30s Sunday and finally jumping back into the low 40s to start the week.  As the warm ocean air fights to push inland our cold air sitting over much of Western Wa will try to hang on, but what we'll see is a snow/rain mix the deeper we get into the weekend.  Sunday has a chance of snow, but by the end of the day warmer temperatures will take over opening the door for more rain to fall.

As snow melts and we transition back to rain there is the potential for "Urban Flooding" around the region.  Make sure drains are clear of debris.  We expect a decent amount of water to be flowing through neighborhoods and city streets.

Moving into next week snow levels will start to rise near 2,000ft with temperatures pushing above freezing. We will stay active with a series of systems rolling in off the Pacific. While the lowlands will see rain we expect heavy snow in the mountains.

