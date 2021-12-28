Snow to give out to freezing cold weather this week

Monday morning, Sea-Tac Airport dropped to 17 degrees -- that's the coldest air we've felt in 11 years! That is a dramatic swing from 108 degrees in June to 17 this morning. That's a drop by 91 degrees!

The cold air sticks with us in the short-term, and as a result -- so does the compact snow and ice still on the ground. Tonight, we've tracked some light to moderate flurries popping up around Western Washington. This shouldn't amount to much beyond an extra light accumulation. Forecast models aren't doing a great job at handling this lowland snow event tonight. However, I'm not expecting any snow beyond a trace or an isolated inch under a heavy band. Any flurries should wrap up overnight.



Temperatures stay extremely cold by Western Washington standards. Most stay at or below freezing until Thursday afternoon. Any light breeze is making these already-frigid temps feel even cooler. Bellingham could continue to occasionally experience wind chills in the single digits.



We can't rule out an isolated flurry on Tuesday, but I think the day will end mostly dry, cold and mostly cloudy. Late Wednesday into Thursday, our next lowland snow event arrives. This next system doesn't look as impressive as Sunday's, but anywhere from one to four inches of snow could fall across the lowlands in Western Washington. There's also a low chance for freezing rain Thursday and Thursday night for the Central and South Washington coast -- along with the Southwest Interior, including I-5 from Olympia to Longview. Stay tuned on this forecast!

Friday may start with freezing fog. Showers could return late Friday. A rain/snow mix is in the forecast this weekend, but the models aren't entirely aligning in terms of timing or the exact precipitation type. We do know that temps will be warming gradually. Sunday or Monday, highs could near 40 degrees!



This forecast is especially challenging, and tracking lowland snow is tricky in general. We're dedicated to giving you the most accurate and precise forecast we can.

