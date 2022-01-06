Snow, rain brings flood concerns to Pacific Northwest

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until FRI 9:15 AM PST, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:55 AM PST, King County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:03 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:25 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:01 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:57 PM PST until SAT 9:33 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:30 PM PST, Pacific County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 3:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
River Flood Warning
until SAT 3:23 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
until MON 3:53 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 8:17 PM PST, Pierce County
Flood Warning
until FRI 2:00 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Lewis County, Mason County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 6:21 AM PST until SAT 4:32 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Grays Harbor County, Mason County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:30 AM PST until SAT 5:31 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:38 AM PST, Cowlitz County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:35 AM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:51 PM PST, Cowlitz County
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:13 PM PST until SAT 5:07 AM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
from THU 9:44 PM PST until SUN 1:00 AM PST, Lewis County
High Wind Warning
until FRI 10:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:08 PM PST, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
Flood Advisory
from THU 3:25 PM PST until FRI 3:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Thurston County
Avalanche Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Flood Advisory
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 7:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area
Wind Advisory
from FRI 7:00 AM PST until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Everett and vicinity
Flood Advisory
from THU 3:25 PM PST until FRI 3:15 PM PST, King County, Kitsap County, Pierce County, Snohomish County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 1:00 PM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
Flood Watch
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, King County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Snohomish County, Thurston County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM PST until FRI 7:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
Coastal Flood Advisory
until FRI 8:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Coastal Flood Advisory
from FRI 8:00 AM PST until FRI 12:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Southwest Interior
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 12:30 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, Southwest Interior

Snow, rain brings flood concerns to Pacific Northwest

By AP News Staff
Published 
Flooding
Associated Press

Snow in the mountains, heavy rain in the lowlands

A mix of rain and snow will continue this evening across the lowlands as an approaching warm front heads our way.

SEATTLE - The latest storm to hit the Pacific Northwest brought flood warnings, the shutdown of major mountain passes, school closures and icy roads Thursday.

Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass in Washington state’s Cascade mountains was closed Thursday due to high avalanche danger, zero visibility, and blowing, drifting snow. Stevens Pass on U.S. 2 was also closed due to heavy snow. Snow and ice closed Blewett Pass on U.S. 97.

Heavy rain and snowmelt brought flooding concerns in western Washington and Oregon as the latest atmospheric river moved into the region. Flood advisories were in place Thursday and a flood watch extended through Friday.

After days of rain and snow, a debris slide briefly closed the Historic Columbia River Highway, U.S. 30, in Oregon early Thursday between Vista House and Larch Mountain Road, the Weather Service said. Crews were able to get the road open before sunrise.

Snoqualmie, White passes closed until Saturday

Officials said Snoqualmie Pass and White Pass will remain closed until Saturday due to the dangerous weather conditions.

A Thursday morning slide between mileposts 36 and 37 forced the closure of Interstate 84 in both directions between exit 17 in Troutdale, Oregon, and exit 62 in Hood River, Oregon.

In Eastern Oregon, OR 334 was closed Thursday by heavily drifting snow.

Snow at higher elevations was expected to turn to rain as the day progresses, adding to flooding concerns.

In Central Washington, the National Weather Service said Yakima could get 6 to 8 inches of snow through 4 p.m. Friday, Ellensburg may see up to a foot.

Steve Bodnar, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Spokane, said Wenatchee could receive 20 inches of snow Thursday, with nearby Leavenworth receiving 22.5 inches,

At least 4 inches of snow fell early Thursday in Spokane, and the snow was expected to turn to freezing rain by Thursday afternoon, the Weather Service said.

Numerous school districts in Spokane County canceled classes Thursday, while others delayed the start of classes.

The heavy snow made it hazardous to drive, said Washington State Patrol Trooper Ryan Senger in Spokane.

"If you don’t have to go to work or you don’t have to be out on the roads, try not to be," Senger said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.