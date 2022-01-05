Puget Sound forecast: Snow likely for some Wednesday, heavy rain to follow

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 10:04 AM PST until THU 8:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
23
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:33 PM PST until FRI 5:35 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:57 PM PST until SAT 3:41 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from THU 9:22 AM PST until FRI 10:40 PM PST, Lewis County
High Wind Warning
from THU 7:00 PM PST until FRI 10:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:18 PM PST until FRI 11:29 PM PST, Pacific County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:54 AM PST until FRI 1:07 PM PST, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:36 PM PST until SAT 5:32 PM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Grays Harbor County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:28 PM PST until SUN 4:53 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:26 AM PST until SAT 10:02 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 3:23 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
Avalanche Warning
until THU 6:30 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Flood Watch
from THU 4:00 AM PST until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Flood Watch
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, King County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Snohomish County, Thurston County
Avalanche Warning
until THU 6:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Flood Advisory
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
Coastal Flood Advisory
from THU 6:00 AM PST until THU 11:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Southwest Interior
Special Weather Statement
until THU 10:30 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, Southwest Interior
Coastal Flood Advisory
from FRI 1:00 AM PST until FRI 8:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Coastal Flood Advisory
from THU 1:00 PM PST until THU 7:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast

Puget Sound forecast: Snow likely for some Wednesday, heavy rain to follow

By
Published 
Updated 11:36AM
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

Some will see snow, others will see rain Wednesday

It’s a Weather Alert Day as a mix of winter weather moves in on Wednesday. Meteorologist Brian MacMillan is tracking the areas that’ll get snow and where to expect rain.

Seattle - Some areas will see snow Wednesday afternoon and evening as a strong wet system pushes into the Puget Sound area.

A rain and snow mix is likely this afternoon, with accumulating snow expected this evening in parts of western Skagit and Whatcom counties. Those ares could see 3 to 6 inches of snow as a stubborn cold air mass lingers. Most other spots in the central and south sound will be too warm for sticking snow and will instead see a rain/snow mix or just cold rain. If any snow does fall and stick in Snohomish County or south of there, it won't last more than a few hours.

By early Thursday morning, most of Western Washington will be under heavy rain, with snow in the Cascades and parts of Whatcom County.

Thursday will bring breezy conditions at times with heavy rain for the central and south sound, along with rising snow levels to 4,000-5,000 feet. Heavy rain will continue through Friday morning, bringing a chance for flooding on areas rivers Friday. We'll be keeping a close eye on that.

Snow totals will be impressive over the next few days, even as snow levels rise on Thursday. Two to three feet of snow is expected through midday Friday.

After the rain ends on Friday, we'll be in for a few well-deserved mainly dry days. The weekend looks cool with more sunshine on Sunday. Showers could hold off until Tuesday.

