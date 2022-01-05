Puget Sound forecast: Snow likely for some Wednesday, heavy rain to follow

Some areas will see snow Wednesday afternoon and evening as a strong wet system pushes into the Puget Sound area.

A rain and snow mix is likely this afternoon, with accumulating snow expected this evening in parts of western Skagit and Whatcom counties. Those ares could see 3 to 6 inches of snow as a stubborn cold air mass lingers. Most other spots in the central and south sound will be too warm for sticking snow and will instead see a rain/snow mix or just cold rain. If any snow does fall and stick in Snohomish County or south of there, it won't last more than a few hours.

By early Thursday morning, most of Western Washington will be under heavy rain, with snow in the Cascades and parts of Whatcom County.

Thursday will bring breezy conditions at times with heavy rain for the central and south sound, along with rising snow levels to 4,000-5,000 feet. Heavy rain will continue through Friday morning, bringing a chance for flooding on areas rivers Friday. We'll be keeping a close eye on that.

Snow totals will be impressive over the next few days, even as snow levels rise on Thursday. Two to three feet of snow is expected through midday Friday.

After the rain ends on Friday, we'll be in for a few well-deserved mainly dry days. The weekend looks cool with more sunshine on Sunday. Showers could hold off until Tuesday.

