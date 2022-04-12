Snow, hail, rain falls Tuesday in Western Washington

Parts of Western Washington saw snow, hail and rain on Tuesday as unseasonably cold weather sticks around the region.

Tuesday morning brought some mixed rain/snow showers to the South Sound with temperatures in the 30s. Those cool temperatures returned by 3:00 p.m. when snow and hail began falling in areas of King, Pierce and Snohomish counties as well as the Kitsap and Olympic peninsulas.

Video showed snow falling, causing traffic slowdowns during the afternoon commute on I-5 in Tacoma and Lakewood.

Wednesday forecast

Wednesday will be very similar to today, with scattered morning rain/snow mixed showers. Thursday afternoon through Friday should be nice and dry with highs back into the 50s.

Easter weekend looks warmer and drier by Sunday. Highs will finally be back closer to average for this time of year.

