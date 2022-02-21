Snow for some Monday, with dry frigid mornings ahead

Snow fell in areas of Snohomish, Skagit, and Island counties this morning totaling up to eight inches in some isolated spots. Cold and dry air will push into Western Washington tonight and stick around through midweek.

Showers are dissipating across Western Washington. The rest of Monday looks mainly dry with temps warming into the low to mid 40s. The sunshine will peak through the clouds this afternoon at times.

Sunday finally brought some needed rain to the Seattle area with 0.36" at SeaTac. That was more rain than the rest of the days of the month combined!

The big story over the next two days will be the cold temperatures and gusty winds around locations in the north sound. Fraser Outflow winds could bring gusts up to 55 mph at times in western Whatcom and Skagit counties, and San Juan County. Gusty winds will also impact the northern Washington coast.

Overnight lows the next two mornings will be in the low to mid 20s. Some spots could even start out in the teens on Wednesday morning. That will be the coldest Western Washington has seen since the winter break in December. Wednesday morning could break daily low temperature records around the sound as well.

Looking ahead, temps will slowly warm heading into the weekend. Daytime highs will be back close to average for this time of year by Saturday.