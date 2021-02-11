Snow flying in Western Washington with widespread snow expected late Friday into Saturday

If you're a fan of snow you can find some across the South Sound into parts of King County today along with flurries at the Washington coast.

The weather will quiet down Thursday night with the next round of snow heading our way late Friday into Saturday and this system looks more promising to deliver!

Weather warnings and watches

We'll keep the Winter Storm Warning in effect through Saturday afternoon for most of the I-5 corridor up through Tacoma. Heavy snow is possible at times during the overnight hours Friday into Saturday.

A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Friday - Saturday for most us around the North/Central/South Sound. (Excluding Skagit & Whatcom Counties) Look for heavy snow to fall at times. Some spots could see just a few inches while others pick more!

A Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect now through Friday for portions of the Eastern Strait, SW Wa Coast and SE Cascades. Look for potential snow totals of 1-3" with gusty winds and slippery roads.

Winds will also be a factor, especially Friday with gusts up to 40 mph. A Wind Advisory will remain in effect through 10am Friday for the highlighted areas with Skagit county falling off a little sooner. Winds will start to relax some on Saturday. Travel will be tricky with snow on the ground and with winds gusting at times visibility will be tough. Driving could be difficult so please stay off the roads if you don't have to go out.

Once we get through Saturday's blustery conditions we'll start to settle down. Sunday looks like a transition day into Monday where we'll see snow showers changing over to rain. Temperatures will remain well below the average seasonal norms of 49/37 so the potential for that wintry mix will linger with us. As we look towards mid week highs climb back into the low to mid 40s and that will scour the threat of snow showers.

Enjoy the lowland snow! Bundle up and stay safe everyone! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster