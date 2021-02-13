Snow continues to blanket the region with a little more Sunday and rain returning Monday!

Happy Saturday!

Snow will start to taper off later tonight into the overnight hours. The next system is on the way already and will come in quickly. By tomorrow morning most of us will be waking up to more snow showers. By later in afternoon/early evening snow should turn to that wintry mix/rain. And by Monday AM we should see rain, but again the transition is sometimes tricky so don't be surprised as we warm if some areas see snow at times.

We've issued "Weather Alert Days" through Monday AM.

The "Winter Storm Warning" is extended through 9pm tonight.

The "Winter Weather Advisory" will last through 9pm tonight as well.

As we jump into the work week ahead rain will return, and more traditional February weather will sit with us. If you're looking for a dry day, right now most of Wednesday is looking okay. By late evening into the overnight hours showers will return for a sloppy Thursday.

The weekend will feature mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers each day. Highs fight their way back into the upper 40s, almost reaching the normal average of 49 for this time of year. Overnights will sit in the upper 30s to low 40s (normal low is 27).

The mountains will see more powder as snow levels ride between 300- 2,500ft as we go through the work week. Something to note: Mtn. "Wind Chill Values" overnight tonight into Sunday will be extremely cold.... readings between 24 below to 26 above zero. Brr!

Enjoy the snow the snow for now! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster