Weather Alert Days continue as rain, wind, & heavy mountain snow create major problems.

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until FRI 9:15 AM PST, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
35
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:55 AM PST, King County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:03 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:25 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:01 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:57 PM PST until SAT 9:33 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:30 PM PST, Pacific County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 3:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
River Flood Warning
until SAT 3:23 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
until MON 3:53 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 8:17 PM PST, Pierce County
Flood Warning
until FRI 2:00 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Lewis County, Mason County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 6:21 AM PST until SAT 4:32 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Grays Harbor County, Mason County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:30 AM PST until SAT 5:31 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:38 AM PST, Cowlitz County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:35 AM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:51 PM PST, Cowlitz County
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:13 PM PST until SAT 5:07 AM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
from THU 9:44 PM PST until SUN 1:00 AM PST, Lewis County
High Wind Warning
until FRI 10:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:08 PM PST, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
Flood Advisory
from THU 3:25 PM PST until FRI 3:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Thurston County
Avalanche Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Flood Advisory
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 7:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area
Wind Advisory
from FRI 7:00 AM PST until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Everett and vicinity
Flood Advisory
from THU 3:25 PM PST until FRI 3:15 PM PST, King County, Kitsap County, Pierce County, Snohomish County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 1:00 PM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
Flood Watch
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, King County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Snohomish County, Thurston County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM PST until FRI 7:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
Coastal Flood Advisory
until FRI 8:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Coastal Flood Advisory
from FRI 8:00 AM PST until FRI 12:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Southwest Interior
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 12:30 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, Southwest Interior

Weather Alert Days continue as rain, wind, & heavy mountain snow create major problems.

By and
Published 
Updated January 7, 2022 1:23AM
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

Snow in the mountains, heavy rain in the lowlands

A mix of rain and snow will continue this evening across the lowlands as an approaching warm front heads our way.

SEATTLE - Heavy snow has forced the closure of Snoqualmie, Stevens, and White passes Thursday, while heavy rain is causing flooding concerns in the lowlands.

There is currently no way to drive across Washington or northern Oregon. Highway 2 over Stevens Pass, I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass, and Highway 12 over White Pass are all shut down due to heavy snow, falling trees and avalanche danger. I-84 through northern Oregon’s Columbia River Gorge is also closed due to a landslide this morning. The closest way to get over the passes would be over Santiam Pass in Central Oregon, but it would take over 12 hours to get from Seattle to Spokane using this route. 

Crews hope to evaluate conditions by Sunday to see when passes will reopen.  

RELATED: Washington pass closures: Snoqualmie, White passes closed until Saturday

Flooding is expected along rivers on the south end of our viewing area as a warm front stalls out today before pushing north. The Chehalis near Grand Mound, the Willapa River on the coast, the Newaukum near Chehalis are expected to crest at "major" flood stage tonight or tomorrow. 

You can check out the latest forecasts here: https://water.weather.gov/ahps/region_forecast.php?state=wa. The Chehalis River and Willapa River could be flirting with all-time records.

The next 24 hours could bring another one to two inches of rain to most Puget Sound locations, with even more rain expected on the coast.

Winds also a factor with this system as they shift SSE with gusts up to 50mph for the most of the coast, San Juan, Western Whatcom, Western Skagit, Western Snohomish Counties along with Admiralty Inlet. 

Gusts will increase for areas along the SW Coast. Look for gust 55-60mph through about 10am Friday.   

We are looking much drier starting Friday afternoon through Monday. We will FINALLY get a few well-deserved dry days.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram