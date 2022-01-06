Weather Alert Days continue as rain, wind, & heavy mountain snow create major problems.

Heavy snow has forced the closure of Snoqualmie, Stevens, and White passes Thursday, while heavy rain is causing flooding concerns in the lowlands.

There is currently no way to drive across Washington or northern Oregon. Highway 2 over Stevens Pass, I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass, and Highway 12 over White Pass are all shut down due to heavy snow, falling trees and avalanche danger. I-84 through northern Oregon’s Columbia River Gorge is also closed due to a landslide this morning. The closest way to get over the passes would be over Santiam Pass in Central Oregon, but it would take over 12 hours to get from Seattle to Spokane using this route.

Crews hope to evaluate conditions by Sunday to see when passes will reopen.

Flooding is expected along rivers on the south end of our viewing area as a warm front stalls out today before pushing north. The Chehalis near Grand Mound, the Willapa River on the coast, the Newaukum near Chehalis are expected to crest at "major" flood stage tonight or tomorrow.

You can check out the latest forecasts here: https://water.weather.gov/ahps/region_forecast.php?state=wa. The Chehalis River and Willapa River could be flirting with all-time records.

The next 24 hours could bring another one to two inches of rain to most Puget Sound locations, with even more rain expected on the coast.

Winds also a factor with this system as they shift SSE with gusts up to 50mph for the most of the coast, San Juan, Western Whatcom, Western Skagit, Western Snohomish Counties along with Admiralty Inlet.

Gusts will increase for areas along the SW Coast. Look for gust 55-60mph through about 10am Friday.

We are looking much drier starting Friday afternoon through Monday. We will FINALLY get a few well-deserved dry days.

