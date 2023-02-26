Snow chances remain in the forecast for the next couple of days

What a weekend! You would think, as we come to a close, the winter weather would come to an end - but that is not the case! Snow chances continue as we head into the work week. Here is a look at your morning forecast:

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect tonight for the highlighted area in purple below. A new system off the coast will increase snow chances through the morning hours. This low pressure system will continue to cause snow chances through Tuesday.

Here is a look at the position of the low pressure system by tomorrow morning. It'll continue on it's track NE over the next 48 hours.

Here is a timeline look at your forecast tomorrow:

Temperatures will fluctuate based on the precipitation, but we'll see periods of quick melting based on temperatures rising above freezing.

We'll clear out on Wednesday, but temperatures will remain below normal. Our normal high temperature this time of year is 52 degrees!

Have a good one!