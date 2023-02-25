Snow accumulation overnight

Temperatures will bobble overnight, but ultimately bottom out at 33 degrees. Expect a winterly mix, with snow chances overnight.

The winter mix will mainly take place overnight. By tomorrow morning we'll see significant clearing with lots of sunbreaks. Here is a look at the timeline:

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until tomorrow. The majority of the area will see a trace-2" of accumulation. Use caution for those having to commute tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will warm up into the lower 40s tomorrow afternoon, so they'll be some melting. However, we'll continue with that winter mix as we head into the work week.

Here is a look at our 7-day forecast:

Have a good one!