Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 10:00 PM PST until SUN 10:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 8:00 PM PST until SUN 12:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills
Winter Storm Warning
until SUN 10:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 8:00 PM PST until SUN 10:00 AM PST, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 10:00 PM PST, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 12:00 PM PST, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Southwest Interior
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 4:00 PM PST, Olympics
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 4:00 AM PST, Bremerton and vicinity, Hood Canal Area
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 10:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast

Snow accumulation overnight

Seattle - Temperatures will bobble overnight, but ultimately bottom out at 33 degrees. Expect a winterly mix, with snow chances overnight.

The winter mix will mainly take place overnight. By tomorrow morning we'll see significant clearing with lots of sunbreaks. Here is a look at the timeline:

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until tomorrow. The majority of the area will see a trace-2" of accumulation. Use caution for those having to commute tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will warm up into the lower 40s tomorrow afternoon, so they'll be some melting. However, we'll continue with that winter mix as we head into the work week.

Here is a look at our 7-day forecast:

Have a good one!