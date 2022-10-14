Smoky with record heat this weekend

Wildfire smoke will become more widespread in Western Washington this weekend as a ridge of high pressure dominates the Pacific Northwest.

Friday morning in Tacoma looked like this under "unhealthy" air quality.

Temps will be back into the mid 70s today under hazy skies.

Smoke could be heavy at times over the weekend, especially Saturday. A stronger offshore wind will push more smoke into the Puget Sound area Saturday, also bringing critical fire danger to the Cascades and foothills.

If you're heading to T-Mobile Park for game 3 of the ALDS between the Mariners and Astros, expect it to feel like summer with temps in the mid 70s at first pitch.

Today marks the latest 80° day on record at Sea-Tac. We could break that record this weekend with highs expected to be close to 80°.

A weak frontal system will bring back onshore flow on Monday, dropping our temperatures and bringing more morning clouds. No rain is expected for the next seven days, but we could see some rain the following weekend along with cooler, more average looking temperatures.