Smoky Weekend, Much Needed Rain Next Week

Washington is experiencing Unhealthy to Very Unhealthy air quality and reduced visibility this morning. This impacts EVERYONE so stay indoors as much as possible.

SW winds will bring in more smoke from offshore and south from the wildfires burning in Oregon this weekend and linger into Monday. An Air Quality Alert is in effect through 11am Monday. Highs today will be around 75 degrees.

Pets can be affected by wildfire smoke too! Here are some signs to look for. If they have any, take them to your veterinarian.

Much needed rain is on the way next week and hopefully that helps with the firefight and give us relief from the smoke.

Stay safe!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim