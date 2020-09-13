Expand / Collapse search
Dense Smoke Advisory
until SUN 11:00 PM PDT, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Dense Fog Advisory
until SUN 2:00 PM PDT, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Air Quality Alert
until MON 11:00 AM PDT, Adams County, Asotin County, Chelan County, Douglas County, Ferry County, Garfield County, Grant County, Lincoln County, Okanogan County, Pend Oreille County, Spokane County, Stevens County, Whitman County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 4:00 PM PDT, Benton County, Columbia County, Franklin County, Kittitas County, Klickitat County, Walla Walla County, Yakima County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 5:00 PM PDT, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Air Quality Alert
until MON 12:00 PM PDT, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Skamania County, Wahkiakum County

Smoky Sunday, improving conditions on the way

Grace Lim Sunday forecast

Air quality remains poor due to wildfire smoke in Western Washington. Cooler temps this Sunday, around low-60s until Wednesday, getting up to high-70s.

SEATTLE - Not much has changed to air quality as part of the region remains unhealthy to very unhealthy this morning. A ridge of high pressure, onshore flow, and calm winds are not allowing the smoke to get out of here, but the ridge will shift east tonight and tomorrow, opening the door for a system to approach, improving air quality and bringing much-needed rain.

In the meantime, try to stay indoors as much as possible today and tomorrow morning as an Air Quality Alert will be in effect until 11 a.m. Monday.

Temps will once again be on the cool side today due to the smoke blocking the sunlight. Highs will be near 65. Visibility will be low all day today, but relief is on the way tomorrow afternoon. Smoke futurecast shows gradual clearing tomorrow afternoon into Tuesday. So hang in there everyone!

Rain arrives at the coast and peninsula tomorrow afternoon and spread inland throughout the evening and night, continuing through Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low-mid 70s. A break in the rain and sunshine comes Wednesday, warming us up in the upper 70s. Another round of rain and possibly thunderstorms is expected as we end the work week and start the weekend.

Stay safe!
-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim