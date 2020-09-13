Smoky Sunday, improving conditions on the way

Not much has changed to air quality as part of the region remains unhealthy to very unhealthy this morning. A ridge of high pressure, onshore flow, and calm winds are not allowing the smoke to get out of here, but the ridge will shift east tonight and tomorrow, opening the door for a system to approach, improving air quality and bringing much-needed rain.

In the meantime, try to stay indoors as much as possible today and tomorrow morning as an Air Quality Alert will be in effect until 11 a.m. Monday.

Temps will once again be on the cool side today due to the smoke blocking the sunlight. Highs will be near 65. Visibility will be low all day today, but relief is on the way tomorrow afternoon. Smoke futurecast shows gradual clearing tomorrow afternoon into Tuesday. So hang in there everyone!

Rain arrives at the coast and peninsula tomorrow afternoon and spread inland throughout the evening and night, continuing through Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low-mid 70s. A break in the rain and sunshine comes Wednesday, warming us up in the upper 70s. Another round of rain and possibly thunderstorms is expected as we end the work week and start the weekend.

Stay safe!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim