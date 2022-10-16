Seattle weather: Smoky Sunday ahead with improving air Monday

Smoke continues to be a problem in Western Washington today. Air quality will improve at least a little on Monday. Until then, plan on record warmth and high fire danger.

An Air Quality Alert remains in effect through 11 a.m. Monday. Sensitive groups (kids, seniors, pregnant people, those with respiratory issues, etc.) need to limit time outside today. In conditions like this, experts recommend wearing an N95 mask if you do have to be outside. The areas with the worst air quality look to be Darrington, Highway Two, SR 530 and Snohomish County. King, Skagit and Whatcom Counties could also see pockets of thick smoke.

For the most part, air quality will be categorized as "unhealthy for sensitive groups," but in some places, air quality could be considered "unhealthy" or worse. Make sure to check air quality levels throughout the day today. Here's a check of our surface-level smoke forecast:

Here are links with more information:

In many spots today, we're forecasting record-breaking temperatures. Sea-Tac, Olympia and Bellingham will wind up with new records for high temps today.

It'll be hazy for the Seahawks game today! Check out the hour-by-hour temps:

Air quality should improve to "moderate" or "unhealthy for sensitive groups" Monday and Tuesday. But until rain arrives Friday and/or Saturday, I can't rule out on-and-off smoke around Puget Sound.

A Red Flag Warning is posted for the Cascades above 1,500 feet through 5 p.m. today. East gusts of 25-30 mph and low relative humidity levels will make for dangerous conditions. Any fires that start today have the potential of spreading faster than usual.

Otherwise, morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine Monday through Thursday.

Friday and Saturday will trend cooler and cloudier with scattered rain (yay!). This should hopefully do wonders for our air quality and fire danger, too.

Have a good day!

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)