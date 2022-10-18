Seattle weather: Smoky skies until rain returns Friday

Unfortunately, wildfire smoke will bother much of Western Washington until soaking rains return Friday. Be prepared for haze to come and go. There may be slightly cleaner air Thursday, but more dramatic relief is expected Friday.



Today, air quality will range from good to moderate in some spots (mostly along the coast). In general for the Puget Sound area, air quality will be "unhealthy for sensitive groups" if not worse, particularly near fires burning over the Cascades. Several fires are producing a lot of smoke, including the Loch Katrine fire burning 35 miles east of Seattle.

Highs today will reach the upper 60s to low 70s. We recommend checking air quality levels throughout the day today, especially if you're someone who is sensitive to smoke.



Here are links to updates on air quality:



https://enviwa.ecology.wa.gov/home/map

https://pscleanair.gov/

An Air Quality Alert remains in effect until 5 p.m. Thursday.

Through Thursday, you can expect morning clouds with hazy afternoon sunshine.



Friday, soaking rains return to Western Washington. Into next weekend, temperatures will be noticeably cooler. Highs will only reach the 50s. Overnight lows will tumble to the upper 30s and low 40s. Lowland rain, mountain snow and gusty conditions will continue into next workweek. Be sure to check the forecast with the FOX 13 weather team regularly for updates.



The rain should do wonders for our air quality and smoke issues. We're crossing our fingers that the rain will be light enough so flooding won't be triggered on recent burn scars. Overall, the precipitation will be more of a good vs bad thing. Stay tuned for the latest!

Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)