Smoky skies and high fire danger this weekend

Wildfire smoke pushed into Western Washington Friday morning and will stick around through the weekend, potentially diminishing air quality levels.

A Red Flag Warning will be in effect through at least Saturday for Western Washington due to a very dry, warm airmass and gusty east winds. Small fires can grow quickly in these conditions, so be careful.

Friday morning through the afternoon, the heaviest smoke will be seen in the north sound, especially the Skagit Valley. The central and south sound will be under hazy skies as well.

High temperatures will be in the mid 70s to low 80s today and much warmer on the Washington Coast due to the strong offshore flow.

Smoke will stick around through at least Sunday in Western Washington. Air quality levels could reach unhealthy levels, so it may be a good idea to limit your time outdoors.

On top of the smoke, Saturday will bring toasty temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s Saturday. Temps will be back closer to seasonal averages by early next week and the smoke should clear out as well.