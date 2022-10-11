Smoke moves out next two days

Blue skies and cooler temperatures are back as winds blow smoke back into central and eastern Washington.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s today with lots of sunshine.

The Mariners take on the Astros in Houston for game one of the ALDS and it will be a hot and humid day in Houston with temps in the mid 80s at first pitch. We are being told the roof will be closed for game, so it will feel much better inside Minute Maid Park.

In Western Washington, smoke will return to the Puget Sound area late Wednesday into Thursday as a ridge of high pressure rebuilds over the region.

Expect temps to soar back into the mid 70s by Thursday with a potential for record high temperatures by this weekend.