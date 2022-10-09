Smoke clears, winds increase, convergence zone returns

Smoky conditions continue overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 50s. Patchy fog will briefly return tomorrow morning as the winds relax.

Winds will increase Monday evening as we get ready for a new approaching system. A cold front will allow for the winds to be gusty - especially across the Strait, Coast, and across the South sound.

This will clear out the smoke (briefly) and you'll notice improvements beginning tomorrow afternoon!

As the winds kick up and the haze clears, the convergence zone will set up and showers will get triggered! Unfortunately, this will be short-lived.

High temperatures will begin to "cool" (today we reached a high of 74f) tomorrow. We'll remain above normal this week (63-61f) even though a cold front will track across the region.

Here is a look at your 7-day:

Have a good one!