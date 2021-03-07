Small hail, lightning and gusty winds Saturday, freezing temps overnight

A cold front is moving across the region bringing lowland rain and mountain snow. Cold air aloft behind the front is already destabilizing the atmosphere bringing isolated thunderstorms and pea-sized hail. Most of Western WA is under the threat for t-storms today with small hail, gusty winds of 30-40mph, and lightning being the main threats. When thunder roars, go indoors.

Bundle up tomorrow morning! Winds will relax tonight and clouds will clear too and that will drop our overnight lows to near freezing in Seattle northward. In the south sound, lows will be freezing/below freezing! So expect a very chilly Monday morning. Morning sunshine though should help temperatures rebound fairly quickly.

Sunshine and highs in the lower 50s are expected Monday through Wednesday. Some more clouds build in by the end of the work week ahead of another system that will bring a chance for rain on Saturday.

Be safe and bundle up tomorrow morning!

- Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim