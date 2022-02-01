Small chance for lowland snow

We're not just tracking mountain snow - lowland snowflakes are even possible today and tomorrow. However, don't get too excited :) Any lowland snow looks pretty minor. In fact, it won't stick on the ground for most backyards.



Here's the breakdown:



This morning, there's a slight chance for a rain/snow mix for some in the lower elevations – mostly above 500 feet in Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom Counties. If a convergence zone sets up shop, snowflakes could fall lower than 500 feet, too – but overall, accumulations today look very unlikely. Highs will reach the low to mid 40s for most. Later this afternoon, the sunshine might make an appearance as drier weather takes hold across Western Washington.

Over the mountains this morning, an extra one to three inches could stack up over the passes. Between two and five inches could accumulate by late Wednesday. If you're driving over the Cascades tomorrow, make sure to check WSDOT conditions before you travel.



Early Wednesday, there may be a few pockets of freezing fog. Later in the morning, a warm front will swing through Western Washington. At the surface, a northerly flow will drag in chilly air from Canada. This kind of scenario (cold air at the surface, moist, warm air up above), is famous for triggering snow. However, because the front will warm up temps after it pushes overhead, any lowland snow probably won't stick to the ground for most. Even if the snow accumulates on the ground, it should melt quickly; highs will reach the 40s once again Wednesday. If any snow sticks, it's most likely to happen in Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom Counties.



Fewer showers are in the works for Thursday and Friday afternoon and evening may feature slightly heavier rain and mountain snow.

Saturday through Monday, morning fog will give way to afternoon sunshine. Some of the fog could be freezing. This forecast looks absolutely beautiful. Enjoy the lovely weather this weekend!



