Slowly warming the rest of the week, showers stick around

It’s a much more comfortable morning than yesterday with most areas around the Puget Sound starting in the 40s this morning. The only exception is the south sound, where Olympia dropping into the 30s. The bulk of the rain has moved its way into the Cascades.

Speaking of the mountains, a few inches of snow fell at Stevens pass this morning. Lingering flurries could continue into the afternoon hours.

The rest of the day west of the Cascades will be mainly dry with partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid 50s.

The next round of rain showers hits early Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon will be more dry than wet with some isolated rain showers. Heavier rain hits on Friday.

We are slowly, but surely warming up this week. Temps will be back into the 60s on Saturday with rain showers. Saturday night into Sunday will bring another soaker to the area.

Oly is dressed up as Superman and will have some damp paws this morning when he goes out for a walk.