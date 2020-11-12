Sloppy weekend ahead: Lowland rain and wind, plus mountain snow

Rain is on the way along with some gusty winds at times tonight into Friday.

Overnight night temps will remain fairly mild, in the low to mid 40s.

A "Wind Advisory" is now in effect through 10pm tonight for the North Sound. Areas included: San Juan, Western Skagit & Whatcom Counties, along with Admiralty Inlet.

Look for peak wind gusts in the 40-50mph range, with sustained winds out of the south 20-30mph. And although the wind advisory is only up for the northern regions we will see some gusts through parts of the coast and South Sound overnight.

Now to the rain. Steady rain will start to push in tonight and last through tomorrow midday before tapering off a bit turning to showers which will linger through Saturday. Highs around the area generally hang in the upper 40s to low 50s. And we wouldn't be surprised if a few thunderstorms popped up by the afternoon with the instability in the atmosphere too. Total rainfall amounts range from .25" - 1" near the metro with 1"-3" for the coastal areas.

We are keeping an eye on the Skokomish River in Mason County for possible flooding, which is pretty typical for this time of year.

Now to the mountains. We are on track for a good amount of snow to fall tonight through Saturday. Levels will sit between 2,000-4,000ft. Snow totals will be between 1-3ft during this time period. Please be prepared for difficult travel conditions through the weekend.

The next weather maker heads our way Saturday night into Sunday. This system will deliver lighter showers for the lowlands with breezy conditions and continued mountain snow. Highs near 50.

Next week we're still forecasting the arrival of an atmospheric river Monday into Tuesday. This means we'll see plenty of rain around Western WA. Temps will remain about normal near 50.

