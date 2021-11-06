Sloppy weather continues through the weekend into next week with rain and wind in the forecast!

Happy weekend all!

Wet and windy for some while others manage to grab a break from the elements with some hints of blues sky shinning through the clouds. Highs around Puget Sound running cool, only climbing into the mid to upper 40ss for most Saturday. The coast ran slightly warmer, landing in the low to mid 50s.

Overnight temps will drop down close to our seasonal average for this time of year at 43 for the Seattle area. Other spots like to the south will fall even cooler into the upper 30s to near 40 for Olympia. The Cascades will dip into the chilly zone between 25-28. Brr!

The mountains will see snow levels fluctuating from 3,000ft down to 2,000ft through mid week. That means passes will see snow down to summit roads. Drive safe with these winter conditions over the high country.

Our active weather will let up at times, but only for brief breaks as systems move in and out of the region. Look for rain and gusty winds on and off with a chance of thunderstorms for some. And because of all the rain, some rivers, like the Skokomish in Mason County near Potlatch will sit near or at flood stage over the next week. No alerts are in effect for that area now.

Bands of showers will rotate inland as an upper level trough hangs out just offshore tonight. We'll also see bursts of wind at times too as the air mass remains unstable. There is a chance of a few thunderstorms popping up along the coast with all the instability in the atmosphere Sunday. We may even see small hail produced out of some cells passing through. Showers will start to calm down Sunday night into Monday for a break in between systems.

By mid-day Monday we should be mostly dry. Highs jump close to 53. Change comes again Tuesday with another round of rain taking over the forecast. The mountains will see more snow too as levels sit near 3,000ft.

Most of Wednesday and Thursday (Veterans Day) look dry. Highs run cool only in the low 50s. Late Thursday night into Friday models are suggesting another atmospheric river set up again. We shall wait an see, but at this point it looks like we may experience a strong push of moisture.

Advertisement

Enjoy the weather all! Have a great weekend! ~Erin Mayovsky, Fox 13 Forecaster