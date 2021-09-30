Sloppy end to September; sweet start to October

A potent rain band will drop some heavy rain on I-5 around lunchtime today, then we'll start to dry out. It is still pretty windy to the north with thousands of power outages in Whatcom County this morning, but the winds are calming down, and the Wind Advisory has been lifted. Highs today will be below normal, low 60s. The normal high for today is 67 degrees.

Tomorrow is the first day of October and the new month will start out lovely - mostly sunny, with highs in the low 60s. This is still cooler than normal, but it'll be nice to see the sun.

The first weekend of October looks mainly pleasant too. Saturday will feature a mix of clouds and blue sky with highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and there is a slight chance of a shower. I think most of us will be dry. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 60s.

Monday looks mostly cloudy with highs right around 60.

Next Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a few showers and highs in the upper 50s to low 60.

With rain, heavy at times, today, it's a Wet Paws Day for the Pet Walk Forecast. Check out the weather by looking out the window with your best friend before heading out. Sweet photo of a puppy and his boy!

Meteorologist M.J. McDermott