Seattle weather: Slightly stormy Sunday

Sunday's forecast is almost a carbon copy of yesterday's: we're tracking scattered showers and weak thunderstorms. We'll be drier midweek with the 60s returning next weekend!



On Sunday, we can't rule out a brief rain/snow mix down to about 1,000 feet in elevation. Otherwise, we're forecasting small hail, graupel and lightning mixing with rain in the lowlands today. Highs will be about ten degrees below average.

Here's a reminder about the difference between hail and graupel:

It's possible that the Mariners game (starting at 1:10 p.m.) will wind up mainly dry, but I'd pack a warm rain jacket just in case. We'll have to see if the roof needs to be closed or open.

Over the mountains, an additional two to eight inches of snow could pile up. A Winter Storm Warning continues through 5 p.m. today for the passes. Check WSDOT conditions before you travel!

Tomorrow and Tuesday mornings, temperatures will likely be cool enough to where some neighborhoods could see a spotty rain/snow mix in the lower elevations. This chance is small. Snow accumulations in the lowlands are super unlikely.



Check out Futurecast:

We'll be treated to a lot of sunshine both Monday and Tuesday afternoons; however, I can't guarantee that both days will be shower-free. Isolated showers will still be possible.

Wednesday could be the driest day of the next seven days. Mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 50s are on tap. Maximize on the lovely weather and get outside :)



Thursday through Saturday will be rather cloudy and gray. Lowland rain and mountain snow return by Thursday afternoon. Rounds of rain carry us into Friday. Check out Saturday's high temp…! The 60s make a comeback next weekend.



Hope you stay cozy today! PS - I'd love to see your photos and videos of the weather today. You can easily submit those online!



Take care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

