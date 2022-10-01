Sizzling first weekend of October in Seattle

It may be October, but the weather will feel like August the next few days. Seattle will skyrocket to the 80s tomorrow and Monday! This is a big deal. To say this is rare for this time of year is almost an understatement.

Highs today will lift to near 80 in Seattle, falling shy of the record of 89 for today. The Cascade valleys and the South Sound have the best chance for the 80s this afternoon.

It will be dry, sunny and slightly hazy for the Mariners today (what a game last night!). It will feel chilly by the second half for the OL Reign match tonight - pack a sweatshirt!

Tomorrow and Monday, we are forecasting record-breaking highs in the low 80s. Unfortunately, the next few days, fire danger is elevated. We also have the chance for slight haziness at times. In some neighborhoods, it could even smell like smoke. The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency only expects air quality to drop to "moderate" readings: this means only folks with respiratory issues and medical sensitivities may have a medium health impact from the haze. We will let you know if anything changes.



For more information, head to these sites:

Washington's Air Monitoring Network



Puget Sound Clean Air Agency



Westerly winds will kick into gear on Tuesday. This onshore flow should help push any lingering smoke back into the Cascades and Eastern Washington. Tuesday through Friday, we will return to our familiar, cozy pattern of morning clouds and afternoon sunshine.



A lot of you may be wondering why temperatures are so unseasonably warm! The next few days, we have three weather makers at play: high pressure, easterly/northeasterly winds and a "thermal trough" (corridor of hot, dry air). Even once that trough breaks down, high pressure will keep things dry for the rest of this week.

By the way, it doesn't seem like real autumn-like weather will arrive anytime soon. We will keep you posted on the latest!

Have a great weekend,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

