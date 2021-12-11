Significant winter storm for the mountain passes

We're tracking active weather today. In fact, we've issued a Weather Alert Day due to the possibility for significant mountain snow and horrible pass travel. On top of the winter weather over the higher elevations, there could be an isolated thunderstorm today (mostly over the coast). A Flood Watch is also posted for Mason and Lewis Counties; that watch continues through tonight. A Flood Warning is now in effect for the Skokomish River in Mason County. Moderate flooding is possible through tomorrow night.

Early this morning, powerful winds whipped through Western Washington. Gusts reach an impressive 63 mph for Bellingham and even 56 mph for Discovery Park. The strongest winds are done for today, but gusts of 20-30 mph are possible throughout the rest of today.

Mostly cloudy skies and chilly temps are in the forecast for the lowlands today. We could even see a few sunbreaks! If you're stepping outside today, make sure to bundle up. I'd recommend waterproof layers in the off chance you get caught in a downpour.

Starting tomorrow morning and continuing through Wednesday, there could be occasional snowflakes in the foothills, valleys and lower elevations. Snow totals in the lowlands look extremely unlikely because temps will be borderline (not necessarily at or below the freezing mark). If anything, totals in the lowlands will be brief and temporary -- quickly melting. We'll keep a close watch on that in the days to come -- stay tuned.

I also want to introduce myself: my name is Abby Acone, and I'm the newest meteorologist here at FOX 13. Prior to arriving here, I worked as a meteorologist and climate reporter for another local Seattle station for three years. I'm thrilled to have made the transition to FOX 13, allowing me to focus on weather full-time. I already feel right at home here: everyone is so kind and warm. I'm excited to bring you the forecast every weekend. Hope you catch FOX 13 through 11 a.m.! ~Meteorologist Abby Acone

