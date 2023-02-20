Seattle weather: Significant mountain snow, strong winds

Brace yourself for active weather Monday and Tuesday! By Wednesday, temperatures plunge in a big way.



Monday will be cloudy, breezy and rainy. Temperatures will stay steadily in the mid to upper 40s prior to a cold front racing into Western Washington by 7 p.m. Monday.

Over the mountains, significant snow and avalanche danger are expected Monday. In fact, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday for the Cascades above 2,000 feet. During this time, snow totals could range up to one to three feet. Gusts to 35 to 45 mph will drop visibility. While Snoqualmie Pass saw rain or a rain/snow mix this morning, that's expected to change over to snow by late Monday. Snow will be ongoing Tuesday.

Winds are a big part of the weather story. Gusts will peak Monday night into Tuesday morning. For most in the Wind Advisory, this will only be a "moderate" event with gusts of 35-45 mph. However, we can't entirely rule out isolated gusts of 50-55 mph. In the High Wind Warning, even stronger winds are forecast. Bottom line: there will likely be power outages and tree damage overnight. Remember: the timing and strength of the winds depends on this incoming storm – if the storm wobbles farther north or south, it could give us lower or higher winds. Stay with us!

We're also tracking rough seas. Along the coast, a High Surf Advisory is in place for tomorrow through Wednesday morning. Breaking waves could reach up to 18 to 22 feet or more!

In the purple, a Storm Warning is in effect Monday to Tuesday morning; powerful winds could damage and capsize boats and vessels.

Late Tuesday into Wednesday, cold air arrives via the Fraser River Valley. Northerly/northeasterly winds will push Arctic air into our backyard. Conditions will start to dry out, but as showers gradually wind down – some of the precipitation could be snow in the lowlands. Any lowland snow Wednesday morning looks extremely minor and isolated. Very few if any impacts or accumulations are expected.

The sunshine Thursday and Friday will be brilliant and glorious, but along with the beautiful blue skies come the chilly temps. Highs Thursday and Friday will only reach the mid to upper 30s. Wind chills could be brutal and even dangerous in the North Sound later this week.



Showers may return on Sunday.

We'll watch the latest weather models for you and update you throughout the week. Stay tuned!



It's a privilege forecasting for you.



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)



