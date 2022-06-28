Significant cooldown around Western Washington

If you hated our recent heat, you will love our forecast today! Highs are tumbling by more than 20 degrees in many backyards.



Today marks the one-year anniversary of Sea-Tac hitting an all-time record of 108 degrees. Today is a refreshing change - a solid 40 degrees cooler than one year ago.

Here is why we are cooling down: a cool westerly flow will usher in some chilly marine air.

It will be slightly breezy today. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Puget Sound. While there could be a light, passing shower this afternoon or evening in Snohomish, King and Pierce Counties, there's just a better chance for rain along the coast, Olympics, Cascades and North Sound.



Here is a glance at Futurecast:

Tomorrow, a few lingering showers in the morning will give way to drier weather in the afternoon. Highs tomorrow stay limited in the 60s for most.

I think Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be a real crowd-pleaser. Morning clouds will be followed by afternoon sunshine and highs in the mid 70s.



Of course, it wouldn not be a holiday weekend in Seattle without at least a little rain. ;) Some isolated showers are possible Sunday and Monday (4th of July). Bear in mind, this forecast could flip-flop the next few days. Stick with us as we zero in on the holiday forecast. :)

Enjoy our blast of Mother Nature's A/C!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

