Seattle weather: Showery, wet, and breezy at times into Easter Sunday

We saw another soggy situation across the region Thursday! Under rainy skies, temperatures managed to warm into the low to mid 50s. SeaTac hit 53 at the airport.

Here's our forecast breakdown as we head into the holiday weekend:

Friday: Rainy as we get out the door. Winds are breezy at times with some clearing by the afternoon.

Saturday: Starts out dry, then more showers with a few dry periods in between.

Easter Sunday: Unfortunately, the Easter Bunny will have wet paws this year when hiding eggs for your backyard hunts.

Highs: Low to mid-50s. Average (57-58)

Overnight, rain continues to stream inland off the coast along with breezy winds, especially for the NW WA Coast. Temperatures will remain mild only cooling into the upper 40s. The normal seasonal low is now 42 for this time of year.

Once we push into Friday afternoon, rain will diminish, leaving us with some dry breaks. We may just see the sun here and there after all! Highs run slightly cooler near 53.

The first half of the weekend offers a short-lived dry start Saturday with showers quickly following. Highs stay in the mid 50s.

And sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but active weather will continue through this holiday weekend.

For all you Easter egg hunt-goers, rain will dampen the scene for those looking to track down any Easter eggs!

Winds will become breezy again too. Highs sit near 55 on Sunday. Keep the rain boots handy!

The low that is providing us with soggy weather through the weekend will finally drop to the south and move on allowing some clearing and drying heading into next week.

Just be patient… Monday and Tuesday will see showers with highs in the lower 50s, but by Wednesday we should start to become less wet. Enjoy!

Have a great night! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Coast Forecast

*Mountain Forecast

*SeaTac Rain Almanac