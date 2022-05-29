Seattle weather: Showery, cool today with drier conditions, warmer highs on the way!

We're so close to drying out folks! Our weather situation hasn't been ideal if you're someone who's looking for normal to above-average highs and drier conditions. But, we'll get there this week! Showers will decrease as high pressure takes control again leaving us with drier and warmer weather.

Good news as skies start to clear out we may be able to see some beautiful bright colors by the time the sun goes down this evening. Our sunsets are getting later and later pushing towards the 9 p.m. hour by June 2.

Overnight some of us will see a few showers, otherwise look for mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Memorial Day features slightly warmer highs, landing near 60 with a few pockets of showers, but overall mainly dry.

Unfortunately, skies look mostly cloudy for viewing of the meteor storm Monday night into early Tuesday.

High pressure takes over the region as we sail into next week giving us warmer and drier days!

By Wednesday, we may just see the warmest day of the year at 75. Stay tuned!

Have a great rest of the weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster