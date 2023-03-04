Showery & cold Sunday with drier weather next week

Highs Saturday landing only in the mid 40s below average again.

Overnight temperatures cool to near freezing around the metro with even colder lows south. As showers decrease into Sunday we'll see less of a chance for a wintry mix, but roads will be very slippery after freezing overnight.

Here's a peak at the 8am hour tomorrow. Most precipitation clings to the North Sound and Cascades.

A "Winter Weather Advisory" will remain in effect through noon Sunday for 4-8" of new snow for areas like Blewett & Stevens Passes.

Travel through the mountains could be tricky so know the roads before you go.

By dinner time Sunday a few showers will pop up again over the I-5 corridor, otherwise we're mainly dry under partly cloudy skies.

Highs on Sunday land cooler than average in the mid to upper 40s.

The evening sunset should be interesting as we clear and finally get back into the 6 o'clock hour!

The cooler than normal temperatures will stay with us for the extended run with highs only in the upper 40s to near 50. Lows are chilly, landing only in the low to mid 30s.

The good news is we're going to trend more dry than wet. Enjoy!

Have a great rest of the weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Beach Forecast

*Cascade Ski Report