Seattle weather: Wet and gusty at times this Easter weekend

Happy Saturday all! We're cooler and showery today with highs only climbing to near 50.

Here's the forecast breakdown this Easter weekend:

Saturday: Showery & breezy at times with dry periods in between.

Easter Sunday: Unfortunately, we're forecasting sloppy conditions. The Easter Bunny will have wet paws this year when hiding eggs for your backyard hunts.

Highs: Upper 40s to mid-50s. Average (58)

Saturday features light, scattered showers as a weaker system moves across Western WA.

If you're going to the SeaWolves match at Starfire Sports Complex, make sure to bring a warm jacket as breezy winds will make it feel a touch cooler.

We do expect showers to pick up near kick-off at 5 p.m. #GoSeaWolves

Highs on Saturday top out in the upper 40s to low 50s.

We also have the Sounders kicking off with St. Louis on Saturday at Lumen Field. Kickoff is showery and breezy with temps in the upper 40s. #GoSoundersFC

This year, Easter Sunday is looking pretty wet & gusty as an atmospheric river slams the region.

A "Wind Advisory" is now up for

Rain totals tally up with these systems! Seattle could see up to an inch plus through the weekend, which is much needed since we are behind for the year by just over 5.5". Places like Shelton could see even more rain in the bucket.

With so much rain falling over the Olympic mountains, we're keeping a close eye downstream at the Skokomish River in Mason County. Mountain runoff into the Skokomish could cause a sharp rise in river levels through next week for minor flooding. And that is why a "Flood Watch" will stay in effect through Tuesday.

Showers continue into the start of the week, but we'll see drier weather mid to end of the week. We will experience cooler highs, only warming into the upper 40s.

A few showers linger into Tuesday, but by late in the day quieter weather returns with highs staying cool in the upper 40s to near 50.

Wednesday, look for a partly sunny day with highs in the low to mid 50s. Clouds increase on Thursday with a slight chance of showers. By Friday, we may warm back up to normal!

Have a great weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Coast Forecast

*Mountain Forecast

*SeaTac Rain Almanac