Showery and breezy conditions head our way as we close out the first full week of May.

Happy Wednesday!

Temperatures definitely took their own sweet time to warm up on this Cinco De Mayo. Highs along the coast pushing into the low 70s, while areas inland along the I-5 corridor landing in the low to mid 60s.

Tonight, we're mild as clouds increase ahead of our next weather system. Lows will fall into the low 50s for most areas. Normal for this time of year is now 47.

We expect a few showers to quickly move through tomorrow early morning before more wet and unsettled weather moves in for Thursday and Friday. Showers pick up just after the lunch hour tomorrow with breezy conditions for Western WA.

Winds will pick up as the day rolls along. We expect the strongest gusts by late afternoon between 20-28mph otherwise sustained winds out of the southwest are 7-15mph.

There is a slight chance Friday for an isolated thunderstorm as the atmosphere will remain a bit unsettled. Highs drop into the upper 50s making it one of the coolest days this week. Saturday we expect a few showers to start the day, but they'll wrap up pretty quickly.

Mother's Day at this point looks not too bad! The SW WA Coast may see a few morning showers and some of those could sprinkle into Puget Sound, but for the most part we'll remain dry with temperatures pushing to near 60 under partly cloudy skies.

A nice ridge builds in as we jump into the second week of May handing us a decent drying trend with highs soaring into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Have a great night! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

*Beach Forecast

*Mountain Forecast

*Eastern WA Forecast