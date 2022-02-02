Showers to close out the week with a nice, dry start to the weekend

Happy mid-week all! Wednesday was another chilly one! Highs only topping out in the upper 30s to low 40s. Normal is near 50 for this time of year.



The warm front that brought showers to the area late afternoon Wednesday will linger into Thursday morning ahead of drying out briefly before a cold front swings through Friday. Thursday's highs will be warmer landing in the upper 40s.

Rain will pick up late Friday morning and become widespread before fading away.



High pressure builds back in just in time for the weekend leaving us with partly cloudy, dry days.

Tomorrow morning some of us will see a wet commute with reduced visibilities as patchy fog settles into the region. By midday showers should start to break up, hanging more to the northern counties and over the Cascades.

A peek into the cold front heading our way Friday has rain taking over the radar through the lowlands with snow in the mountains. Winds will become breezy at times with this system too. By the evening commute rain will wrap up leaving us with a few lingers showers around the region.

The weekend looks really nice as high pressure takes control, keeping us dry and near average highs. We're forecasting partly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will be on the cool side Saturday with warmer lows Sunday.

As high pressure hangs just off the coast, we could see a few weak disturbances track across Western WA dropping light showers Monday, mainly for the north Coast and north Sound.

Have a great rest of the week! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

