Seattle weather: Showers Wednesday, heating up again this weekend

A cold front will sweep through Western Washington today, bringing some light to moderate rain showers to the area and cooler temperatures.

High temperatures will drop about five to ten degrees from Tuesday's highs, down into the 60s.

Showers are breaking up as they move onshore, but there will still be pockets of moderate rain wrapping in today. Rainfall totals will vary depending on the locations of these heavier showers. Overall this will not be a soaking weather system and more dry weather is to come.

Drier and slightly warmer weather arrives Thursday and Friday with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. An upper level ridge of high pressure will push over the Northwest this weekend sending temps into the 80s.