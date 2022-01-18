Showers Tuesday with more widespread rain set for Wednesday and Thursday

Light rain showers are in the forecast for the rest of today, but heavier and more widespread rain hits Wednesday late afternoon through Thursday.

It has been a foggy start to the day for most of the Puget Sound area. Light spotty showers will continue today with lingering rain in the convergence zone. High temps will be at or slightly above average for this time of year, hitting 50 degrees in the lowlands.

After a dry start on Wednesday, a frontal system will bring more widespread rain to the area on Wednesday afternoon through at least Thursday morning. The heaviest rain will fall after sunset on Wednesday through the early morning hours on Thursday, and then the widespread rain will break up into showers by Thursday afternoon. This will be the wettest time period of the next week.

Snow levels will be high both of these days, with more rain expected than snow up at the ski resorts. Snow levels will be in the 7,000 to 8,000 foot range most of Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

After that, high pressure is taking over and we will be drying out. Friday through the weekend you can expect morning fog and some afternoon sunshine. Temps will stay right around seasonal averages with no major storms or lowland snow expected for at least the next ten days.